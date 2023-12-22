Analyzing Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) and Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of InterDigital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Royalty Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterDigital and Royalty Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Royalty Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

InterDigital presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given InterDigital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Royalty Management.

This table compares InterDigital and Royalty Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 36.96% 35.87% 12.61% Royalty Management N/A -4.91% -8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterDigital and Royalty Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $561.13 million 5.09 $93.69 million $7.17 15.50 Royalty Management N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Royalty Management.

Risk and Volatility

InterDigital has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterDigital beats Royalty Management on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming. It designs and develops a range of innovations for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company also develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G, 5G, advanced and 6G, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. In addition, it provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence. Further, the company's patented technologies are used in various products that include smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and base stations; televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, streaming devices, and connected automobiles. InterDigital, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Royalty Management

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.