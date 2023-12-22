Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

