Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Gap Up to $23.22

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $23.89. Apogee Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 8,888 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,894,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

