AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $176.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,575,000 after buying an additional 46,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

