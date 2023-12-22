ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $125.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $118.92 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

