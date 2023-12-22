Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $572.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $589.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.