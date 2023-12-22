Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 235.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $239,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

