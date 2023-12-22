Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $187.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

