Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.21% of Fiverr International worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Fiverr International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 4,477.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Fiverr International stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Fiverr International Profile



Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.



