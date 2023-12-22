Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.37 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,519.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,079.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,992.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,542.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

