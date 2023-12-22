Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,889 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $742,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,989. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

