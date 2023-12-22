Artur Bergman Sells 17,500 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,246,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,617,375.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $281,225.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $293,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $263,200.00.

Fastly Price Performance

Fastly stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.