Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Gap Down to $13.99

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $13.06. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 215,097 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

