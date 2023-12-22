AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

