Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance
Shares of KEC opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.80. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.
