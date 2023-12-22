Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Report on KEC

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KEC opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$485.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.80. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.