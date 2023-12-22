Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$4.20 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4767981 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

