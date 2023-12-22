Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 413.95%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 714,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.