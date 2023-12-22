Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $24.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.88 on Friday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Avantor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

