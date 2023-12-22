Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

NYSE:AVY opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

