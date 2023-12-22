Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

NYSE:AVY opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $203.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

