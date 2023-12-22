Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $425.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.29 and its 200-day moving average is $370.97. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

