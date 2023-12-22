Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 3,856 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

