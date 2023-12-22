Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $798.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $694.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

