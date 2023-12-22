Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Target by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Target by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 134,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 32,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

