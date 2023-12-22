Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average is $253.80. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $167.63 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

