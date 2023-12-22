Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $672,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.4% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.1% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.