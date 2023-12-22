Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

