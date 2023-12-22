Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $272.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.