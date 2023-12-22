Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

