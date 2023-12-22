Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

