Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.97 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

