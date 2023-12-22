Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Up 0.2 %

Banc of California stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.20. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 262.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 1,176,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 727,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.