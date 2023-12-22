Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

