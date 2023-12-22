Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMO. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$131.42.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$129.16 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.37.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

