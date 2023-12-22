Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$66.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.94.

Shares of BNS opened at C$62.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$74.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

