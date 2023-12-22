BARK (NYSE:BARK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $1.34 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BARK from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get BARK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARK

BARK Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BARK opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. BARK has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $138.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.44.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BARK

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BARK in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BARK by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BARK in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.