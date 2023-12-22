Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 43.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,073,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,558 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $2,562,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $16,410,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $876,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.31 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

