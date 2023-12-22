Benchmark Boosts Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Price Target to $35.00

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

