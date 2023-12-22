Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $253.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

