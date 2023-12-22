Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $38.36

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $36.53. Biohaven shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 252,986 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biohaven by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 959,947 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $12,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 851,506 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $9,562,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.