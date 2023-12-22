Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

BBD.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

BBD.B opened at C$52.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. In other news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

