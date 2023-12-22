Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $474.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.