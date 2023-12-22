BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

