BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of BP by 12.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 23,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BP by 221.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

