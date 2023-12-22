Brad Brubaker Sells 10,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brad Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 25.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

