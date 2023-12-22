Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.62

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $10.80. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 2,746 shares trading hands.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of -0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgford Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

