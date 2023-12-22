British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.