Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) PT at C$18.14

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CIX shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.01 and a 1-year high of C$18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4861111 earnings per share for the current year.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
