Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $41.40

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of FLR opened at $39.01 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fluor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 798.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

