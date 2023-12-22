Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,228.14

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.14 ($15.53).

HSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.91) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.53) to GBX 1,130 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,847.37, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,001.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,033.85.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,855.80). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

